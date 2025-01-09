As Chiefs weigh future home, here's your chance to give input

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs continue exploring options for their future home, the team is asking fans to weigh in on the matter.

The team sent two surveys to over 300,000 people by email on Thursday, asking them a series of questions on both the potential for renovations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium or a new stadium.

Fans aren't being asked which they would prefer in either survey; rather, questions about concepts, features and amenities for both options.

The team released the survey on behalf of CSL International, a consulting firm the team hired to conduct research on the matter.

Fans who didn't receive an email but would like to fill out a survey can do so at this link.

How we got here

The team has been weighing its future home since last April when Jackson County voters rejected Question 1, a 3/8-cent sales tax the team would've used to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

Since then, both leaders from Kansas and Missouri have been trying to win the Chiefs stadium lottery.

Kansas lawmakers gathered for a special session at the capitol last summer, where they quickly passed a bill to lure the Chiefs across the state line. Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bill into law.

The bill allows STAR Bonds to fund up to 70% of a stadium project, among other things.

Still, leaders on the Missouri side, including Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, have vowed to do what they can to keep the team in the state and city.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan last summer said the team wanted an idea of its future by the end of 2024, though the team continues to weigh its options.

What's next after survey?

Once fans have a chance to fill out the survey, CSL International will analyze the results.

From there, the firm will provide data points and insights to the team on how fans are currently experiencing a game day and how they'd like to interact with a new or renovated stadium in the future.

