CB Jaylen Watson officially active for Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Game vs. Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cornerback Jaylen Watson is returning to the field as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat gets underway in earnest with an AFC Divisional Round showdown against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have never lost a Divisional game in six previous seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback.

Watson, who was activated Friday from injured reserve, hasn’t played since a Week 7 win at San Francisco on Oct. 20.

The 6-foot-2, third-year corner from Washington State broke both bones in his leg at the ankle and missed more than two months after surgery.

Watson, who had matched his career-high with six passes defended in the season’s first six games, won the starting cornerback job opposite Trent McDuffie in training camp after L’Jarius Sneed was traded to Tennessee.

Veterans defensive backs Deon Bush and Keith Taylor are inactive along with offensive tackle Wanya Morris — who had started 11 games this season, primarily at left tackle.

Fellow offensive lineman, tackle Ethan Driskell and guard C.J. Hanson, also are inactive along with defensive ends Joshua Uche and Malik Herring.

All four Texans who were questionable for the game — leading rusher Joe Mixon (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (calf) — are all active, the team announced before the game.

Houston listed running back JJ Taylor, linebacker Devin White, defensive end Jerry Hughes, interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green, guard Nick Broeker and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish inactive against Kansas City.

—