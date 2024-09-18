Chiefs' Andy Reid: RB Kareem Hunt could see action Sunday night against Atlanta

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that recently signed running back and former Chief Kareem Hunt could see action as soon as this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The team signed Hunt earlier this week to the practice squad after learning starting running back Isiah Pacheco could miss significant time with a leg injury.

Reid also confirmed the team placed Pacheco on injured reserve as he was set to undergo surgery Wednesday.

Pacheco suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the team starts preparations for the Falcons game on Sunday Night Football, Reid said he’ll keep an eye on Hunt’s progress throughout the week.

This stint is Hunt's second with the team after being drafted by the Chiefs in the same year as quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In his first two seasons as a Chief, Hunt started 27 games, during which he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was also a receiving threat, catching 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But issues off the field cut his initial Chiefs career short, eventually leading the team to cut ties with Hunt.

Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns where he appeared in 64 games — including 11 starts — over five seasons. He continued to be a threat both rushing and receiving.

Reid told reporters the Chiefs reached out to several people close to Hunt during his time with Cleveland as the team explored bringing the 29-year-old back to Kansas City.

“Keep your nose clean and go play football,” Reid said of Hunt’s return to Kansas City. “I think people deserve a second chance if they’ve done something to work on the first part.”

Reid said he’ll also look toward players already on the roster to step up and fill the void left by Pacheco.

Mahomes spoke with reporters during Wednesday’s news conference, too.

The quarterback said he was close friends with Hunt during his initial stint with the club and kept in touch when he went to Cleveland.

“He’s learned and become a better person, and I’m glad to have him back,” Mahomes said. “Let’s get him accustomed to the offense and see how fast we can get him out there.”

Mahomes said he gave Hunt a hug and high-five when he saw him this week.

“Everybody has friends that make mistakes; obviously, some are bigger than others,” Mahomes told reporters. “At the same time, you want to see them taking the right steps to become a better person for themselves, their family and for the rest of society. I think you’ve seen that with Kareem.”

The Chiefs (2-0) are set to take their unbeaten record on the road for the first time this season Sunday night against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

