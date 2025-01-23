Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt to serve as drum honoree for AFC Championship vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs continue their hunt for a third-straight Super Bowl triumph, one familiar face will be among the fans to pump up the crowd.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt will be the drum honoree for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, continuing a tradition that started back in the 2018 season.

Hunt has served as the drum honoree in the last five AFC Championship games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Other pregame festivities include a flyover consisting of a B-2 Spirit out of Whiteman Air Force Base.

The Chiefs also announced that Air Force veteran Ricki Hofsommer will serve as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Navy veteran Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem, something he is no stranger to doing at Arrowhead.

Big and Rich, an American country music duo, will perform a medley of their songs during halftime.

For those attending the game, parking lot gates will open at 1 p.m.

The rest of the game day schedule is below:



1:30 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

3 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open

3:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

4:30 p.m. - Team warmups begin

5:29 p.m. - Bills team introduction

5:31 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

5:35 p.m. - National anthem

5:38 p.m. - Coin toss

5:40 p.m. - Kickoff

—