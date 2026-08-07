Chiefs Coach Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes may not play in preseason opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday he's leaning toward keeping star quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field for the team's Aug. 15 preseason opener.

The Chiefs are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, at Arrowhead Stadium. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

"There's a pretty good chance I don't play him - the percentages are leaning that way," Reid said.

HC Andy Reid says Mahomes might not play any pre-season games

Mahomes is coming off a December 2025 surgery to repair two ligaments in his left knee.

Just before training camp, Mahomes was given clearance to participate fully in the team's training camp.

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As for playing in the team's Aug. 22 preseason game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the final preseason game on Aug. 28, hosting the Seattle Seahawks, Mahomes might not see action in those games either.

"I don't know if I'll play him in the second or third game - I don't know that," Reid said.

Reid added that other quarterbacks on the roster, including Justin Fields , rookie Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun, can take advantage of the work.

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"The more reps they get, the better," Reid said.

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