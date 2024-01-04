Chiefs’ coaching staff reacts to CB L’Jarius Sneed’s Pro Bowl snub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — L’Jarius Sneed hasn’t allowed a touchdown in coverage this season and opposing quarterbacks boast a measly 56.2 rating when targeting the Kansas City Chiefs’ top cornerback this season.

Meanwhile, opposing QBs have completed 51 of 100 passes thrown Sneed’s way for 478 yards, less than 4.8 yards per target, and he’s broken up a career-high 14 passes with only six missed tackles on the season.

The other 10 NFL cornerbacks who’ve been targeted at least 95 times this season all have given up at least two touchdowns and every defender other than Sneed who’s been targeted at least 80 times has allowed at least one TD.

But not Sneed, who has drawn assignments against Justin Jefferson, Keenan Allen, Tyreek Hill, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase among others.

“I know if I was a defensive coordinator, he’s one of the first guys I would come and grab, because he’s one of the most complete corners I’ve been around in my building as far as tackling and when it comes to coverage,” Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said.

Yet, when the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster was unveiled Wednesday, Sneed was among those tapped for the honor — one of the biggest snubs in the NFL.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was disappointed,” said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who thought fellow corner Trent McDuffie also deserved consideration. “You know how I feel about those guys. It is what it is. Again, because I know those guys, they’re more concerned with the bigger picture, but — yeah, disappointed is a pretty good word.”

Denver’s Patrick Surtain II and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets were selected as the AFC’s starting cornerbacks with Miami’s Jalen Ramsey and Cleveland’s Denzel Ward earning reserve roles in voting by fans, players and coaches.

Ramsey and Ward have delivered All-Pro-caliber seasons with comparable production against the pass, according to Pro Football Reference, while the data suggests Surtain and Gardner made the game based more on reputation than performance this season.

Just don’t expect to hear that from Sneed, a fourth-round pick from Louisiana Tech in the 2020 NFL Draft who is set to be a free agent after the season.

“He hasn’t talked about it, which is LJ’s style,” Merritt said. “He hasn’t said a word. Everyone else has made comments about it, but he hasn’t said one word about it.”

Merritt said his message to Sneed was simple: :”Stay humble, stay hungry, stay positive and stay prayed up, because your time will come. He’s the type of young man that he’s not going to put the spotlight on himself. That could be one of the reasons why (he didn’t get picked), because he’s not flashy or flamboyant. He kind of does his job and stays under the radar.”

The Pro Bowl announcement wasn’t all disappointing for Merritt, whose former protege — ex-Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, who played in Kansas City from 2018-21 before signing a big-money deal with San Francisco — earned his first Pro Bowl honor.

He was selected as a starter in the NFC after racking up a career-high five interceptions with an NFL-leading 23 passes defended.

Charvarius Ward has allowed a 59.9 rating this season. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 56 of 105 passes for 677 yards with two touchdowns.

“He just grew, just like LJ, from his first year, they both just got better and better, improving in increments,” Merritt said. “But Ward and I were just talking last night. I’m thrilled that he had an opportunity to get his name called.”

