Chiefs considering another player reunion? This time with veteran DE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the heels of reportedly reuniting with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. via trade, the Kansas City Chiefs may not be done bringing back key players from the two recent Super Bowl championships.

Former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark reportedly will be in town Thursday for a physical — according to Carrington Harrison, who hosts “The Drive” weekday afternoons on 610 Sports Radio.

Clark recorded 23 1/2 sacks in 58 games across four seasons with the Chiefs, helping transform the defense ahead of a run to the Super Bowl LIV title during his first season with the team (2019).

That was also Clark’s best season in Kansas City with eight sacks and the first of three straight Pro Bowl selections.

Clark never had fewer than 4 1/2 sacks or played fewer than 14 games in any season with the Chiefs, including five sacks in 2022.

But he shined brightest in the postseason with 10 1/2 sacks in 12 playoff games for Kansas City.

He had five sacks in 2019, three in 2020 en route to an AFC Championship and 2 1/2 more last season as the Chiefs won a second Super Bowl in four years.

Clark signed with Denver after being released by Kansas City. He only appeared in two games and recorded two tackles with no sacks before the Broncos released him after last week’s loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City originally acquired Clark via trade with Seattle before the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs currently have Mike Danna starting at right defensive end and George Karlaftis at left defensive end, though tackle Chris Jones often bumps outside on pass-rushing downs.

Free-agent signing Charles Omenihu returns from a six-game suspension this week.

Kansas City’s depth at defensive end also includes Malik Herring and last April’s first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Fellow rookie defensive end BJ Thompson has yet to be active for a game.

The Chiefs are tied for 12th with 17 sacks through six games, but they are tied for fifth in QB hits thanks to blitzing more than 1/3 of the time.

Jones, who has a sack in every game he’s played this season, leads Kansas City with 5 1/2 sacks, while Danna (3 1/2) and Karlaftis (2 1/2) also have multiple sacks for the 5-1 Chiefs.

