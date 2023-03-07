Chiefs officially release DE Frank Clark, after 4 seasons, 2 Super Bowl titles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have officially announced the release of defensive end Frank Clark, ending his four season tenure with the team and helping the team achieve two Super Bowl victories.

Forever a Kansas City Chief @TheRealFrankC_ ❤️



Thank you for everything, 55. pic.twitter.com/Jt9EzICXcT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 7, 2023

With the release, the Chiefs will save $21 million in cap space, but would also incur slightly over $7.6 million in dead money with the pre-June first cut, according to Over The Cap .

The Chiefs were $3.5 million over the cap before the move.

With the release of Clark and the team not giving offensive tackle Orlando Brown a second franchise tag, the Chiefs are now under the salary cap.

All NFL teams must be under the salary cap before 3 p.m. central time on March 15, when the new league year begins.

The Chiefs can still create more cap space by restructuring Patrick Mahomes, which can save the team nearly $33.5 million, and getting an extension done with star defensive end Chris Jones.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported Clark release on Monday .

Clark has played in 58 regular-season games with Kansas City, totaling 23.5 sacks with 127 tackles, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

He is third all-time in postseason sacks with 13 1/2 in 17 playoff games with the Seahawks and Chiefs, including a career-high five sacks en route to his first Super Bowl win with Kansas City during the 2019 season.

After recording zero sacks in the 2021 postseason, Clark had 2 1/2 sacks last offseason in helping the Chiefs wins a second Super Bowl in his four years with the team.

There is still a chance Clark can return to the Chiefs due to how strong his relationship is with Andy Reid, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

The #chiefs plan to release pass rusher Frank Clark per source. There is the chance he returns to KC. The relationship between Clark and Andy Reid is a special one. But Clark should get plenty of interest on the open market considering his ability to make game changing plays — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 6, 2023

With Clark success with the Chiefs on the field, there was also some of the field controversies with Clark.

Clark was arrested twice in March 2021 and in June 2021 on gun possession charges in Los Angeles.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021 then pleaded no contest to the same charges close to a year later.

Clark was sentenced to one year of probation along with 40 hours of community service.

The NFL suspended Clark for two games for violating its Personal Conduct Policy, missing games in November against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars last season. However the Chiefs were able to win both games.

—