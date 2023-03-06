Chiefs to reportedly release DE Frank Clark after 4 seasons with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark, per ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

Chiefs and Frank Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations at the combine and the expectation now is that Kansas City will release the 29-year-old DE who is the NFL’s third all-time leading postseason sack… https://t.co/IqjwATIWSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

Schefter reports Clark's agent was unable to rework a deal with the team after several conversations.

Clark played 70 games, including playoffs, with the team.

He is third all-time in postseason sacks and is coming off his second Super Bowl in four years with the Chiefs.

The release doesn’t mean the end for Clark as a Chief, though. There is a chance that he returns, according to NFL reporter James Palmer.

The #chiefs plan to release pass rusher Frank Clark per source. There is the chance he returns to KC. The relationship between Clark and Andy Reid is a special one. But Clark should get plenty of interest on the open market considering his ability to make game changing plays — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 6, 2023

—