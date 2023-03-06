Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs to reportedly release DE Frank Clark after 4 seasons with team

Chargers Chiefs Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) greets fans on the sidelines during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
Chargers Chiefs Football
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 16:09:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark, per ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Clark's agent was unable to rework a deal with the team after several conversations.

Clark played 70 games, including playoffs, with the team.

He is third all-time in postseason sacks and is coming off his second Super Bowl in four years with the Chiefs.

The release doesn’t mean the end for Clark as a Chief, though. There is a chance that he returns, according to NFL reporter James Palmer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.