Chiefs’ defense loses 2 starters in opening half at Buffalo

Adrian Kraus/AP
Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) walks off the field after an injury during the first quarter of an NFL AFC division playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills , Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Posted at 7:20 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 20:20:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City lost two key defensive players on the first three drives Sunday against Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Safety Mike Edwards, a veteran who was signed to a one-year deal after spending his first four seasons with Tampa Bay, suffered a concussion on the game’s second play — an incomplete pass over the middle intended for Stefon Diggs.

Edwards was already starting in place of second-year safety Bryan Cook, who suffered an ankle injury Dec. 3 in a loss at Green Bay.

Before the Bills’ third drive, the Chiefs announced that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was questionable to return with a neck injury.

Gay, who was questionable entering the game with the same injury, was spotted headed to the locker room. He’d made three tackles, including one for a loss, before exiting the game.

Without Gay, Kansas City’s linebacker rotation — which includes Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal — was shortened.

