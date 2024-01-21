Chiefs DE Omenihu, LB Gay active; Bills LB Bernard out for Divisional showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive end Charles Omenihu and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs, who play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday evening at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Omenihu (hamstring/illness) and Gay (neck) were questionable for the game along with wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring), according to the final injury report.

Kansas City ruled out defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), who was injured in the Super Wild Card win against Miami, left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) and wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), whose practice window to return from injured reserve has opened, on Friday.

The Chiefs downgraded another wide receiver — Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), who has missed the last four games — to out on Saturday.

Nnadi’s absence is the most significant. He’s one of the best run-stuffing interior defensive linemen on the roster.

Defensive tackles Matt Dickerson and Mike Pennel were elevated from the practice squad Saturday with Nnadi sidelined. Both are active.

Moore has been sidelined with a knee injury since the Chiefs’ home loss Dec. 10 against the Bills — a game most notable for Toney’s offensive offside penalty, which erased a potential game-winning touchdown on tight end Travis Kelce’s backward pass to Toney.

The Chiefs signed linebacker Cole Christiansen to the active roster off the practice squad Thursday after placing linebacker Cam Jones (chest) on injured reserve. Both are primarily special-teams players.

Morris was injured in the regular-season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers and will miss a second straight week, so veteran Donovan Smith is expected to start again blocking Patrick Mahomes’ blind side.

Toney, Morris and Nnadi are inactive along with cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., and defensive ends BJ Thompson and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Buffalo also had significant injury challenges and questions coming out of its Wild Card win against Pittsburgh, especially on defense.

Cornerback Christian Benford (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (calf) and linebacker Baylon Spector (back) were ruled out after being unable to practice during the week along with wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee).

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) and punter Sam Martin (hamstring) were all listed as questionable.

Bernard, who didn't practice last week, isn't active against the Chiefs, but Johnson, who is a fantastic slot corner, and Martin will play.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson and defensive tackle Poona Ford joined Davis, Rapp, Bernard, Benford and Spector on the inactive list.

