Chiefs’ defensive-line depth takes another hit with Pennel injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s defensive line already was depleted with All-Pro tackle Chris Jones inactive with a calf injury, but that depth took another hit late in the first half Wednesday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Fellow defensive tackle Mike Pennel retreated to the locker before the Steelers’ final drive. The Chiefs said he was questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Pennel started alongside Tershawn Wharton in Jones’ absence.

If he can’t return, it leaves Wharton, Derrick Nnadi and Marlon Tuipulotu, who is active for the first time this season with Jones out, as the only defensive tackles on Kansas City’s roster.

Ends Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu often reduce inside in pass-rush situations, but the Chiefs are getting thin in the defensive trenches.

Pennel, who didn’t have a tackle yet in the Christmas Day game, has played 30.5%, or 284, of the defensive snaps this season, but he’s been highly productive with 24 tackles, including three for a loss.

He has a tackle on 8.5% of his defensive snaps, which leads all Kansas City defensive linemen.

