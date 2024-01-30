Chiefs fans take in decked out Union Station amid Super Bowl run

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The entrances to Union Station are adorned with large Kansas City Chiefs banners, while inside red and gold decorations scatter the area surrounding the Grand Hall.

“This is a big thing for me, to have it happen so often,” Jeanie Beech said. “We’ve not been that spoiled.”

The Chiefs, and all of Kansas City, hope to secure a third Super Bowl ring in the Patrick Mahomes era.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Abby Dodge

“Seems like a sure thing,” Patricia Nunn said.

Payton Russell runs Russell the Brand Balloons and helps manage Alpha-Lit KC.

PHOTO OP | AFC Champs sign arrives at Union Station

Both businesses created the centerpieces of photo ops across Union Station.

Russell said they easily rack up more than 100 installations each year.

“It’s a little bit of craziness,” she said. “We are fortunate enough to be able to be busy during this time of year.”

Additional installations are expected next week ahead of the Super Bowl.

—