Photo op | AFC Champs sign arrives at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans looking to turn social media red can visit Union Station to take a photo with the new AFC Champs sign.

Installed by Alpha-Lit KC, the sign is part of the Fan Zone in Union Station's Grand Hall.

NEW CHIEFS PHOTO OP! Our AlphaLitKC installation just got updated with a brand new AFC CHAMPS photo op! Our Chiefs Fan Zone is extended all the way through Super Bowl Sunday, and our Grand Hall is packed with photo ops for your ultimate show of Chiefs pride! Watch our social… pic.twitter.com/Gc2VSiAn5H — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) January 29, 2024

Monday morning, Union Station announced access to the Fan Zone is extended until Super Bowl Sunday.

The zone is open daily from 6:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. and is free to visit.

"Our Grand Hall is packed with photo ops for your ultimate show of Chiefs pride, and exciting updates and additions will be coming soon,” Union Station posted on X.

Chiefs fans! Our Chiefs Fan Zone is being extended all the way through Super Bowl Sunday! Our Grand Hall is packed with photo ops for your ultimate show of Chiefs pride, and exciting updates and additions will be coming soon. Keep watching our social media accounts for the latest… pic.twitter.com/UMHIGpZHzC — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) January 29, 2024

One of those additions was the AFC Champs sign and Russell the Brand Balloons.

Alpha-Lit KC has been lighting up the city since 2019 and has partnered with Union Station since 2020.

As part of last year’s Super Bowl prep, Alpha-Lit co-owner Heather Cody told KSHB 41’s JuYeon Kim “the most incredible feeling is when you turn the lights on and everyone gasps and they are just like, ‘Ah, that is so beautiful.’”

The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

