Chiefs injury report: K Butker questionable against Browns; Humphries doubtful

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have needed reliable kickers over the last several games. They could get back one of their most reliable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

In their final injury report Friday, the Chiefs listed starter Harrison Butker as questionable for Sunday. Butker has missed the last few weeks recovering from a left knee injury.

Despite returning to the practice field Friday, wide receiver Hollywood Brown will not suit up Sunday.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries, who made his first start as a Chief in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Fellow tackle Jawaan Tayor (knee), defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and cornerback Josh Williams (chest) were full participants in Friday’s practice and have no game status designation on the team’s final report.

The Chiefs (12-1) and Browns (3-8) kickoff at noon Sunday from Huntington Bank Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie.

