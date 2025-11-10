Chiefs' Josh Simmons returns after family matter, but playing status remains uncertain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has returned to the team after dealing with a family matter that kept him away for several weeks, though it remains unclear when the first-round draft pick will be back on the field for them.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told local reporters Monday that the former Ohio State standout, who had been replaced by Jaylon Moore in the starting lineup, would get back into the offensive line mix as the team returned from its bye.

Kansas City is preparing to visit the AFC West-leading Broncos for a crucial divisional matchup Sunday.

“I think what we'll do is see where we're at here,” Reid said. “We know we've got a good player in there now and we know what Josh is capable of and all that, so we'll just see where we're at when they get back.”

Simmons earned the starting job on Patrick Mahomes' blindside early in fall camp, and he had exceeded almost all expectations through the first part of the season. But the 22-year-old suddenly left the team before its Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, and the Chiefs have been intentionally vague about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Reid has only said that Simmons was dealing with "a family matter" and provided no timetable for his return, though Mahomes and other players have said they had their teammate in their thoughts during his absence.

“Players always are concerned about other players' wellbeing first of all,” Reid said, “but on the other hand, they move forward, and they don't necessarily look back. They giddy-up and go on, what's there today and let's go. And they go a hundred miles an hour. So I think it's a blend of things. They're not dwelling on that but they want to make sure he's OK as a human being.”

Moore stepped into the lineup against the Lions just hours after his wife gave birth to a baby girl. And while there have been a few missteps along the way, the former San Francisco backup has played well in Simmons' place.

“Just asking him to jump in after the season's been going for a couple of months here, that's a tough ask,” Reid said, “especially against the defensive lines we've been playing. But he's done a respectable job.”

Reid also said right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who had left the Chiefs' loss to the Bills two weeks ago with an ankle injury, was doing better even before the team began its week off. It appears he will be available against the Broncos on Sunday.

Reid sounded less optimistic about running back Isiah Pacheco, who hurt his knee against the Commanders on Oct. 27.

The Chiefs are just 5-4 at the midway point of the season, leaving them staring up at the Broncos (8-2) and Chargers (7-3) in the division race. And with a loss already to Los Angeles, the Chiefs begin the second half in desperation mode not just to keep alive their streak of nine consecutive division titles but simply to make the playoffs.

“You know in this league every game is important. You have to stay focused on that," Reid said, "and it doesn't matter what you project or what's happened before. You learn from your past and take care of what's going on today. We'll get the players back on Tuesday and then we're all in on Denver. That's kind of where we're at. Is there an urgency? There should be an urgency every week, and that's how this league is. There's too much parity in this league not to have urgency every week.”

