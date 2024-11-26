Chiefs kicker Spencer Shrader misses practice with hamstring injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could once again be forced to get creative to navigate an injury.

The team announced Tuesday that kicker Spencer Shrader would not participate in Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs signed Shrader earlier this month after starter Harrison Butker was sidelined with a left knee injury.

In two games with the Chiefs, Shrader hasn’t missed a kick, going 3-3 in field goals and converting all six extra-point attempts, including the game-winner in the Chiefs' 30-27 win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Matt Foster reports the team has signed kicker Matt Wright to the practice squad.

Wright has kicked for several teams over the last six seasons, including one game with the San Francisco 49ers. In that game, he converted all three field goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts.

The Chiefs return to action on Black Friday, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pregame coverage starts at 1 p.m. on KSHB 41. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Fans in the Kansas City area can watch the game for free on KSHB 41.

