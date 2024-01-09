Chiefs LT Wanya Morris, WR Justyn Ross won’t practice Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Only two Kansas City Chiefs on the active roster will sit out Tuesday’s practice ahead of a Super Wild Card showdown Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.

The game is streaming on NBC’s Peacock service, but fans in the Kansas City area will be able to watch the game on KSHB 41.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said left tackle Wanya Morris, who has started the last five games with veteran Donovan Smith sidelined with a neck injury, and wide receiver Justyn Ross won’t participate in the first day of playoff preps.

Morris suffered a concussion and remains in the NFL’s Concussion Protocol, while Ross strained a hamstring in the regular-season finale Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid said Smith, who hasn’t played since the first half of a Dec. 3 loss at Green Bay, could be available if Morris can’t play.

“He’s doing good, so without any setbacks he should be fine for the game,” Reid said.

The Chiefs sat more than a dozen players for the season-ending win at the Chargers, but that was an effort to get rest for regular contributors without a bye week in the postseason this year.

Reid addressed the health of safety Bryan Cook, who injured his ankle against the Packers. He was placed on injured reserve, giving him a chance to possibly return.

"I think that would be a tough return right now," Reid said.

But he noted that wide receiver Skyy Moore could be "on track" to return at some point in the playoffs.

—