KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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With a win Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs would have seized control of the AFC playoff race. It didn't happen.

Western New York’s crummy weather and a catastrophic special-teams performance conspired to doom Kansas City in a 13-10 loss, which almost certainly means the road to Super Bowl LXI probably won’t go through Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs (8-3) remain a near lock to make the postseason, but the No. 1 seed may be out of reach — and coach Andy Reid’s crew can’t dwell on that fact.

“This was a tough one and we wanted it really bad,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to pull it off.”

Buffalo (10-1) effectively owns a three-game lead ahead of Kansas City now thanks to its head-to-head win.

The Bills certainly don’t have a cakewalk in December.

Up next is a New England team that handed first-year coach Joe Brady’s squad its only loss — of course, that’s when the Patriots still had Drake Maye available.

But games at Green Bay (6-5) and Denver (8-2) sandwiched around a home battle against Chicago (9-2) present ample opportunity for a couple losses.

Still, even a few Bills losses may not help the Chiefs at this point, because the Broncos only face two teams with winning records the rest of the season — a Pittsburgh team in turmoil after the Aaron Rodgers experiment blew up spectacularly in the Steelers’ faces on Friday and the Christmas Day visit from Josh Allen and company.

Meanwhile, Kansas City travels to Los Angeles to play a resurgent Rams team (7-4) next Thursday, a game that will air locally on KSHB 41, then heads to Cincinnati (7-3) for another battle of AFC elites. A showdown against the NFC’s top team, San Francisco (9-1), also looms Dec. 27.

“Cleaning up the penalties going forward, I think we can put ourselves in position where we want to be,” Jones said.

That’s obviously Inglewood, California, on Valentine’s Day, but to get there the Chiefs probably have to go through Buffalo again.

“We’ve got to move forward,” Jones said. “Most likely, we’ll see these guys again. There’s a lot to learn from, but we’ve got to move forward.”

If the Chiefs don't win the AFC West, which they certainly aren't favored to anymore, the highest seed they can snag is No. 5, which probably means a trip to Cincinnati or Jacksonville in the Wild Card playoffs.

Unless there's an upset, a Division Round battle in Buffalo or Denver — two places Kansas City's already lost in 2026 — would likely follow before another road game in the AFC Championship Game, if the Chiefs could find a way to advance.

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