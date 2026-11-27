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Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of the worst performances on his NFL career Thursday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

He finished 10 of 21 or 81 yards with no touchdowns and two red-zone interceptions, which left him with an 18.3 quarterback rating and 36.3 QBR.

It’s the fewest passes he’s completed all season. The fewest, in fact, since an October 2024 loss at the Houston Texans, when he completed 9 of 30 passes.

Allen’s never thrown for fewer yards in a start when he attempted more than five passes in his NFL career and he’s only posted a lower QB rating once — posting a 17.0 rating in January 2022, when he went 11 of 26 for 120 yards with no touchdowns and three picks in a win against Atlanta.

Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

It was frigid and rainy for the Thanksgiving clash, but Mahomes handled the elements much better than Allen, who nonetheless headed home the much happier of the two after Tyler Bass’ walkoff 57-yard field delivered a 13-10 victory for Buffalo.

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The turning point came on Kansas City’s first drive of the fourth quarter.

Bass had just banged a 54-yard field goal through the uprights to tie the game and a penalty near midfield threatened to short circuit a promising drive before Mahomes scrambled to his right on third-and-15, directed Cyrus Allen with a quick hand signal, then flung a 19-yard pass across the field to the rookie fifth-round pick for a clutch first down.

“It definitely was a big play at the moment,” Mahomes said.

Two plays later, Mahomes connected with tight end Noah Gray down the right sideline for another 19-yard gain and Kansas City seemed to be in business at the Buffalo 17-yard line.

But it all fell apart from there.

“Nothing counts unless you go out there and finish the drive,” Mahomes said.

Starting right guard Trey Smith, who returned after a one-game absence with a concussion, suffered a sprained ankle and left the game. He didn’t return.

One play later, right tackle Joshua Ezeudu also exited with what appeared to be a lower-body injury, though he’d return to the game on the next drive.

Hunter Nourzad, who started in Smith’s place during the Chiefs’ win Sunday against Arizona, and the newest Chiefs offensive lineman — Fred Johnson, who Philadelphia released earlier this month before he joined Kansas City — stepped in at right guard and tackle, respectively.

Both immediately were flagged for penalties, Nourzad first for a hold then Johnson for a false start.

Center Creed Humphrey drew an ineligible-man-downfield penalty on the next snap — though it was declined because the pass was incomplete.

“You can’t make those mistakes in this environment and this weather,” Mahomes said. “You’ve got to execute at a high level and we just kept hurting ourselves. That’s what ended up costing us the win.”

A third-and-25 screen pass to Emmett Johnson after the penalty barrage only netted 4 yards, setting up a 46-yard Harrison Butker field-goal try. He pushed it wide right, deepening a struggle-filled season for the embattled kicker.

Kansas City had two more drives, but Mahomes threw four incompletions and fumbled a snap for a 5-yard loss as both drives ended with three-and-outs that gained no yards before the Bass game-winner as time expired.

“We kind of got something going there and then we hurt ourselves,” Mahomes said. “That’s what we did a lot of the game, and those penalties add. It was hard to get yards out there today on both sides of the football.”

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