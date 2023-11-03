Chiefs’ RB Edwards-Helaire out Sunday. Gay, James listed as questionable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury report Friday ahead of Sunday’s marquee matchup against the Miami Dolphins from Frankfurt, Germany.

LINK | How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins in NFL Germany game

The team will be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who didn’t make the trip overseas due to an illness.

Chiefs starting linebacker Willie Gay, who left last week's game against the Denver Broncos, was limited in practice Friday for the second straight day after missing practice on Wednesday with a lower back injury.

Earlier this week, the team bolstered its linebacker depth by signing former Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris from the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.

Wide receiver Richie James, who is currently on the team’s injured reserve list, was listed as a full participant on all three days of practice this week. The team is listing him as questionable.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who was limited in practice earlier this week with a groin injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice and looks good to go on Sunday.

Punter Tommy Townsend, who was limited in practice Wednesday with a hand injury, was a full participant in Thursday and Friday practices and also looks good for Sunday’s game.

Join KSHB 41 for live coverage of the game all Sunday morning. Our pregame coverage starts at 6 a.m., with live reports from around Kansas City and Frankfurt. Then stick around for kickoff at 8:30 a.m., also on KSHB 41.

—