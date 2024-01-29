Chiefs’ Reid after Toney's viral Instagram rant: ‘He’ll be back out there’ for practice ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being acquired in a midseason trade last season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney etched his name in franchise lore with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history — a 65-yard, fourth-quarter return that turned the tide against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But as the Chiefs prepare to defend their Super Bowl title on Feb. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Toney’s making a fresh wave of headlines for all the wrong reasons.

During his weekly Monday video conference, Kansas City coach Andy Reid addressed a profane rant that went live before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on Toney’s Instagram account — and didn’t appear too fazed by it, at least publicly.

“I actually haven’t seen it; I’ve heard people talk about it, but he’ll be back out there and we’ll see how he does,” Reid said.

The speaker — presumably Toney, though he is not visible in the viral social-media post — seemed to claim the Chiefs are lying about injuries that have kept him off the field.

Toney has appeared on the team’s injury report — while missing six straight games, including the playoffs — since mid-December with ankle and hip injuries.

His status was changed to out for personal reasons and because of a hip injury before the win against the Baltimore Ravens, shortly after his first child was born Saturday, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

“Obviously, he’s been on the injury report,” Reid said. “That part is not made up by any means. But he’s been working through some things and he’ll be back out there.”

Toney has gone from Super Bowl hero to punch line after costing the Chiefs at least two wins during the regular season — his drops against Detroit led directly to a 21-20 loss in the season opener and his offensive offside penalty erased an incredible go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes against Buffalo.

The Chiefs weathered the drops for months and kept playing Toney, who was heralded throughout training camp as a possible No. 1 receiver, despite a lack of production — he had 27 catches for 169 yards with only one touchdown — but that stopped after Week 15.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was visibly frustrated and angry as he slammed his helmet on the bench after another Toney drop led to another tipped-pass interception on Dec. 17 during a win at New England.

Toney hasn’t suited up in a game since then, but Reid’s revelation Monday that he’d practice in the two weeks before the Super Bowl suggests he’s not yet ready to cut the mercurial receiver loose.

