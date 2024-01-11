Chiefs release fan information, announce Tamba Hali Drum Honoree Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs great Tamba Hali will get Chiefs Kingdom fired up — and warmed up — before Saturday’s AFC Super Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced Hali will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Helping Hali with pregame festivities will be former offensive lineman Tim Grunhard, who will serve as this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Country musician Kameron Marlowe will sing the national anthem before the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The game can be seen in the Kansas City market on the KSHB 41 television broadcast. Viewers outside of the Kansas City market can watch the game on the Peacock streaming service. NFL rules prohibit streaming of the game on kshb.com and the KSHB 41 app.

On Wednesday, the team offered tips on how fans can stay warm before and during Saturday’s game. Temperatures are expected to be around 7 degrees at kickoff.

Here’s a look at important times for Saturday’s game:



2:30 p.m. - Parking gates open

3 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

4:30 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:10 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin

6:59 p.m - Dolphins team introduction

7:01 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

7:04 p.m. - National anthem

7:08 p.m. - Coin toss

7:10 p.m. - Kickoff

Hali, who wore the No. 91, played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, playing as both defensive end and outside linebacker. He compiled 89.5 sacks during his tenure and was recognized for his play through five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances between 2011 and 2015.

The Chiefs drafted the Liberian-born Hali with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

