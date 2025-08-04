Chiefs reveal 2025 Red Friday flag design as part of month-long celebration to count down season kickoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to count down the kickoff of the 2025 season with a month-long celebration.

Festivities include the release of this year’s Red Friday flag, which drew its inspiration from Big Red.

The 2025 flag is adorned with the phrase, “How ‘bout those Chiefs,” a signature catch phrase of head coach Andy Reid.

About time we immortalized Coach's phrase...



Introducing our new Red Friday flag 🚩 pic.twitter.com/3iiWjRZLES — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 4, 2025

More than $6.5 million in flag sales have been donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City over the past 12 years, per the team. A presale will be held Aug. 7-11 online before the full sale begins Sept. 5.

"There's nothing like the start of football season in Kansas City," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a news release. "This month-long celebration brings together our fans, players, and partners to honor what it means to be part of Chiefs Kingdom – here at home and around the world. Whether you're in Kansas City or cheering from afar, there's something for everyone to experience."

The full schedule of events, as well as more information on each, can be found here.



Aug. 6 — Red Friday Run registration opens

Aug. 7 — Red Friday flag presale opens

Aug. 9 — First preseason game, watch the Chiefs at Cardinals on KSHB 41

Aug. 14 — “The Kingdom” premieres on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

Aug. 15 — Second preseason game, watch the Chiefs vs. Seahawks on KSHB 41

Aug. 19 — Fantasy Football Draft Experience from 6-10 p.m. at the Hall of Honor, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 21 — Kingdom Impact Report presentation at the Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon

Aug. 22 — Final preseason game/Chiefs charity game, watch the Chiefs vs. Bears on KSHB 41

Aug. 28 — Cincinnati vs. Nebraska primetime matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 29 — New season of "The Franchise” streams on YouTube

Sept. 4-5 — Chiefs House activation in São Paulo, Brazil

Sept. 5 — Red Friday flags can be purchased at KC-area McDonald’s restaurants or online

Sept. 5 — Chiefs kick off season in Brazil against Chargers. Chiefs fans can watch the game locally for free on broadcast on KSHB 41 News.

