Chiefs rookie DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah inactive for playoff game vs. Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff opener Saturday against the Miami Dolphins at frigid GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Anudike-Uzomah — who had three tackles, including two for a loss in last week's win at the Los Angeles Chargers — was the Chiefs’ first-round pick last April, but he’s struggled to crack the pass-rush rotation.

He’s among seven Kansas City players inactive for the game — including rookie left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion), who was ruled out Thursday, and wide receivers Justyn Ross (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip), who were questionable, according to the official injury report.

The Chiefs elevated nose tackle Mike Pennel and cornerback Keith Taylor from the practice squad earlier Saturday, according to the team’s transactions report.

Although, Taylor is inactive.

The other players sitting out are defensive end BJ Thompson and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr.

Defensive end Malik Herring, who has been inactive much of the season, will play. He had a sack, a QB hit and five tackles, including one for a loss, with a predominantly reserve squad in the season finale last Sunday at the Chargers.

The Dolphins previously ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard (foot), while four players — safeties DeShon Elliott (calf) and Jevon Holland (knees), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) — were questionable.

Elliott, Mostert and Waddle are active, but Holland isn’t. Wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Cam Smith, offensive tackle Kion Smith and tight end Tyler Kroft also are inactive.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, a Fort Osage and Kansas State graduate, also is among the inactives, but he’s the designated third QB.

