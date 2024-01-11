Retirement? Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Travis Kelce scoff at the idea as playoffs begin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bill Belichick’s tenure as the New England Patriots’ coach came to an end this week after six Super Bowl titles in 24 seasons.

Another Super Bowl-winning coach, Pete Carroll, won’t coach next season, transitioning to a front-office advisory role with the Seattle Seahawks.

In the college ranks, Alabama’s Nick Saban — a seven-time national champion, including six with the Crimson Tide with whom he produced more first-round picks (44) than the team had losses (29) — also called it a career this week.

Might Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid be next?

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Reid said Thursday at the final news conference before an AFC Super Wild Card game against Miami at frigid GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “I’m thinking about one thing (the Dolphins). I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions, because I’m old. But I’m not that old.”

Reid doesn’t sound like a coach ready to ride into the sunset nor does his future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, who admitted in an interview late last year that he thinks about retirement.

“Do you guys think about retirement? Am I the only one in this boat?” Kelce quipped. “Is anybody else in this thing? Whoever is not thinking about stuff down the road, I blame you.”

Kelce said he’s thoroughly enjoyed working in front of the camera, including hosting “Saturday Night Live,” during recent offseason — a hint that entertainment might be in his future, but well down the road after his NFL career’s finished.

“I have no reason to stop playing football, man.” Kelce said. “I love it. We still have success. ... I love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try to be at my best. But, like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

ZEBRA NEWS: Brad Rogers will be the referee for the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

Kansas City is 3-0 with Rogers' crew — which tends to be marginally more flag-happy than the NFL average, according to Pro Football Reference’s database — since he became a referee in 2019.

The Chiefs' previous games with Rogers as the white hat were 43-16 and 28-24 wins at Denver and 2020 and 2022, respectively, and a 27-17 home win against Jacksonville last season.

This is Rogers' playoff debut as a referee.

INJURY REPORT: The Chiefs have ruled out left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) for the playoff opener.

Morris, who has started the last five games after replacing injured veteran Donovan Smith at halftime of a Dec. 3 game in Green Bay, took a blow to the head and entered the NFL’s Concussion Protocol during last Sunday’s win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid said he expects Smith, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, to be available and return to the starting lineup against the Dolphins. He was a full participant Thursday at practice.

Two wide receivers, Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) and Justyn ROss (hamstring), are questionable for the game. Reid said Toney would have a limited role if he’s active.

No other Chiefs carry an injury designation into the postseason.

—