Chiefs S Bryan Cook exits in 3rd quarter with left ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City lost its second key starter on defense to a collision with Green Bay running back A.J. Dillon midway through the third quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook appeared to slip and get his left foot caught underneath him as he tried to tackle Dillon along the Packers’ sideline on a screen pass.

After getting crunched down by Dillon, Cook's ankle bent sideways, and he immediately grabbed his left ankle and began rolling on the field in pain.

Cook was carted from the field.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill suffered a concussion on the seventh play of the game after a knee to the head from Dillon and did not return.

He was replaced by Mike Edwards, who signed with Kansas City in the offseason after four seasons in Tampa Bay.

Cook, a second-round pick from Cincinnati in 2022, was the Chiefs’ leading tackler (seven) before the injury.

He’s now made 42 tackles, including 26 solo tackles, with an interception and two fumble recoveries this season.

Initially, Kansas City listed Cook as questionable with an ankle injury, but 15 minutes later he was ruled out — and could be done for the season.

The Chiefs also lost starting left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), who briefly left in the second quarter and returned before exiting the game at halftime.

