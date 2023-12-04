Chiefs LT Donovan Smith forced from game, returns for 2nd straight week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second week in a row, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Donovan Smith was forced from the game only to return shortly thereafter.

Smith hasn’t missed any practices, but he has appeared on the Chiefs’ injury report in recent weeks with a neck injury.

During last Sunday’s win at Las Vegas, Smith left the game in the opening minutes of the second half and was replaced by rookie Wanya Morris.

The Chiefs scored the go-ahead touchdown with Morris protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside, but Smith returned for the next drive.

It was a similar story in Green Bay on Sunday Night Football.

Morris helped pave the way for a 26-yard run by Isiah Pacheco, which moved Kansas City into field-goal range.

Lukas Van Ness, a first-round pick at defensive end last spring, beat Smith on the next snap for a sack, which led the Chiefs to settle for a field goal.

After another Packers touchdown, which put Kansas City in a 14-3 hole early in the second quarter, Smith returned for the team’s second drive of the game.

Smith gave up a red-zone sack as the Chiefs again settled for a field goal on the drive after his return.

