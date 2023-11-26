Chiefs turn to rookie LT Wanya Morris on TD drive after Donovan Smith’s injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle Donovan Smith left the game a few minutes into the second half after taking a tumble on a running play.

It was unclear what happened to Smith, a veteran who started his career with Tampa Bay before signing with the Chiefs in the offseason, but he was replaced by rookie Wanya Morris.

Smith went to the sideline and put his helmet down to be looked at by Kansas City’s medical staff.

Morris, a third-round pick out of Oklahoma, got beat around the edge on his third snap, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled and found fellow rookie Rashee Rice for a 19-yard gain.

Two plays later, Isaiah Pacheco powered into the end zone for his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game and the Chiefs’ first lead.

After spotting Las Vegas a 14-point lead, Kansas City has now scored three unanswered touchdowns and leads 21-14 with 9:15 remaining in the third quarter.

The Pacheco touchdown snapped a streak of three straight games without any second-half points, but the Chiefs’ offensive-line situation bears monitoring as the second half progresses.

Smith returned on the next drive, a three-and-out.

