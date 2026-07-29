KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Not all Kansas City Chiefs fans at training camp Wednesday were thrilled about the team's planned move from Missouri to Kansas, but nearly all of them agreed on one thing — a Super Bowl would make it worth it.

Chiefs season ticket members split on stadium move, united on Super Bowl dream

The Chiefs are set to open a new domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, for the 2031 season. The prospect of hosting major events, including a Super Bowl and NCAA Final Fours, excited fans who made the trip to St. Joseph, Missouri, for the first public practice of the 2026 season.

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James Nelsen, a 15-year season ticket member from Booneville, Iowa, said he is still holding out hope the move does not happen.

"Honestly, I'm still kind of hoping that I wake up one day and they say, 'No, we're just kidding; we're staying at Arrowhead,’” Nelsen said. “But I don't think that's going to happen."

KSHB 41 James Nelsen

Walter Johnson, a Chiefs season ticket member for 20 years, said he has accepted the reality, even if he didn’t want the team to move.

"I don't have a choice,” he said. “It's a done deal. I've already cried. Done deal."

His son, Alex Johnson, who attended training camp Wednesday with his family, said the trade-off could be worth it — though he wished it came with one condition.

KSHB 41 Johnson family

"You know, if it was on the Missouri side, I think it'd be worth it,” he said with a laugh. “But I'll take it, you know."

Not everyone was reluctant.

Judy Grame, who attended training camp Wednesday with her family, said she is fully on board.

"I'm thrilled about the move,” she said. “I live in Platte City, Missouri, so it's closer to home, and I think we need some changes."

KSHB 41 Judy Grame (left), Janel Zion (right) and family

Janel Zion, who also attended training camp Wednesday with her family, said the new stadium opens the door to something Chiefs fans have long wanted.

"We've been at every playoff game at Arrowhead, and it's absolutely amazing when they win, so it'd be wonderful to have a Super Bowl here in this city,” she said.

A Super Bowl is not the only major event a domed stadium could attract.

The Chiefs and the Kansas City Sports Commission are expected to bid for events like Final Fours in the future as well, with bids for the NCAA’s signature event in 2032 and beyond due this fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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