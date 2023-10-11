Chiefs’ TE Kelce, DE Karlaftis, P Townsend questionable vs Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Chiefs starters are questionable to play heading into the team’s game Thursday night against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who injured his right ankle in the first half of the team’s 27-20 win last week over the Minnesota Vikings is questionable for Thursday’s game, as is punter Tommy Townsend, who is battling an injury to his left knee. Both Kelce and Townsend were limited in practice Wednesday. It was the first time this week that Townsend was added to the injury report.

Defensive end George Karlaftis is also questionable for Thursday night’s game as he navigates a hamstring injury. He also was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The game is the first game of the regular season the Chiefs (4-1) will play against an AFC West foe. The Chiefs have had the Broncos (1-4) number over the last several years, winning 15 consecutive games dating back to November 2015.

