TE Travis Kelce, other injured Chiefs expected to practice Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire roster is expected to practice Tuesday for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prep for a Thursday night battle against the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

“Everybody should practice today, so that’s a good thing,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs didn’t practice Monday but still released an estimated injury report.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who suffered a sprained ankle Sunday at Minnesota, was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated injury report.

“He’s done well,” Reid said. “He’s got quite a lot of treatment on it, and he’s feeling a little better.”

Kelce had five catches for 22 yards before rolling his ankle on a pass into the flats late in the second quarter.

After getting X-rays, he returned to the sideline for the second half.

Kelce didn’t play on the opening drive in the third quarter, but he had five catches for 45 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown, on the next drive for what proved to be the game-winning score.

“That’s a legendary-type game to be able to battle through that,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Kelce missed the season opener with a knee injury, which he suffered in practice a few days before the loss to the Lions.

Despite missing the first game, Kelce leads the Chiefs in receptions (27), receiving yards (222) and receiving touchdowns (three).

He’s obviously a key piece to Kansas City’s offense and has had some of his best performances against Denver.

Kelce owns five 100-yard games in 17 career games against the Broncos, which have lost 15 consecutive games against the Chiefs.

Four of Kelce’s nine most productive games, in terms of yardage, have come against Denver.

“We’re going to see how he moves around and how he feels,” Reid said. “He’s always been honest with me on things like that. We’ll just see how it does, but he’s doing OK out there today, so we’ll see how it does.”

Kansas City also estimated linebacker Nick Bolton (sprained ankle), defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) and defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) were limited participants, but Reid said all four players would practice in some capacity.

Denver estimated that defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) would not have practiced Monday and five other players — linebacker Baron Browning (knee), center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), nose tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), safety Justin Simmons (hip) and running back Javonte Williams (quad) — would have been limited.

—