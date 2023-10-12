Chiefs TE Travis Kelce active against Denver; LB Nick Bolton also active after missing 3 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is active against the Denver Broncos, as is line backer Nick Bolton, according to team's final injury report.

Kelce gave Chiefs Kingdom a scare last week against the Minnesota Vikings late in the second quarter.

After catching a short pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce fell to the ground on his own. He hobbled off the field on his own, but it was clear he'd injured his ankle.

Kelce missed the remainder of the quarter and received X-rays, but returned in the second half and scored a touchdown in the team's win over the Vikings.

Bolton has missed three straight games as he tended to a sprained ankle he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 2.

The line backer returned against the Jaguars, but sat out against the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Vikings.

Punter Tommy Townsend and defensive end George Karlaftis, who were both listed as questionable on Thursday, will also play against Denver.

Cornerback Nic Jones, defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive tackles Neil Farrell and Keondre Coburn are inactive.

The Denver Broncos also released its injury report ahead of the AFC West showdown.

Notably, former Chiefs defensive end, who signed with Denver in the off season, is inactive.

