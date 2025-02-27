Chiefs TE Travis Kelce gears up for lucky number 13th NFL season with 'New Heights' social media post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will return for his 13th and potentially final NFL season, confirming the news through the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" social media accounts.

The posts across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram said there will be a "full breakdown" on next week’s episode of the podcast.

The Chiefs' all-time leading receiver told ESPN's Pat McAfee earlier Thursday that he was "coming back for sure."

He also expressed to McAfee that he couldn't "go out like that" after the Chiefs were blown out in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, ending Kansas City's chance at an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl victory.

Three days after the Super Bowl loss, Kelce went on the “New Heights” podcast and said he planned to “take some time” to weigh his options.

“Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road,” Kelce said on the podcast. “I’m not making any crazy decisions, but, right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing.”

Less than two weeks later, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport posted on social media that Kelce was expected to return to the Chiefs for next season.

Kelce is entering the final year of a two-year, $34,250,000 deal he signed last year.

The three-time Super Bowl champion recorded 97 receptions, 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024 and holds numerous NFL and Chiefs franchise records.

