Chiefs vs Raiders | Christmas Day fan information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Monday for a Christmas Day showdown vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

A win would give the Chiefs their eighth-consecutive AFC West crown.

Chiefs Kingdom will get fired up before the game as American Idol contestant Britney Holmes sings the national anthem, followed by a flyover by KC-135 Stratotankers from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, weather permitting.

Chiefs Hall of Fame former linebacker Gary Spani willl be this week’s Drum Honoree. Spani played nine seasons with the Chiefs from 1978 to 1986, starting in 108 games during the span. In his career, Spani recorded two interceptions - running one back for a touchdown. He was credited with 9.5 sacks and recorded 10 fumble recoveries.

A native of Santana, Kansas, Spani played college football at Kansas State University before he was drafted by the Chiefs in the 3rd round of the 1978 NFL Draft.

Kickoff Monday is set for noon. If you can’t make it out to the stadium, the game will be broadcast on CBS as well as Nickelodeon.

7:30 a.m. - Parking gates open

8 a.m. - Ford Tailgate district opens

9:30 a.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

10 a.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

11 a.m. - Team warm-ups begin

11:51 a.m. - Raiders team introduction

11:53 a.m. - Chiefs team introduction

11:57 a.m. - National anthem

Noon - Coin toss

