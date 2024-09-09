Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown 'getting close' to return from injury, per coach Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could soon see another piece of their offense added to the mix.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is "getting close" to making his debut with the team, head coach Andy Reid said during Monday's media availability.

"I know he's feeling better," Reid said. "It looks like he's heading in the right direction."

Brown did not play in Kansas City's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

He only appeared in the Chiefs' first play of the preseason nearly a month ago after suffering a sternoclavicular injury.

Reports a few days after his injury listed his recovery time at four to six weeks.

Brown is following a similar timeline to former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who also suffered the same injury early in the 2019 season. Hill missed four games and returned 35 days after his initial injury.

Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals would mark 36 days since Brown's injury.

Should Brown return Sept. 15, he would join a youthful wide receiver core of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. Both receivers combined for nine receptions on 150 yards in Kansas City's 27-20 win against Baltimore.

The former University of Oklahoma star signed a one-year, $7 million deal this past offseason. Brown previously played for the Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals.

