Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Charity Softball Game returns June 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars for June 6 — that’s when the Marquez Valdes-Scantling Charity Softball Game returns to Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The event, which benefits Valdes-Scantling’s Humble Beginnings Foundation, started last season and pits Kansas City Chiefs offensive and defensive players against each other in a softball showdown at the home of the American Association reigning Wolff Cup champion Kansas City Monarchs.

“Growing up on the south side of St. Petersburg, (Florida), I saw children in economically disadvantaged areas and a large population of homeless individuals,” Valdes-Scantling said in a statement announcing the 2024 game. “Personally, I was fortunate enough to have a tremendous family who sacrificed everything to provide for me. My family instilled in me the importance of volunteering and giving back to my community. Kansas City has welcomed me with open arms and I am excited to continue making an impact here on and off the field and showing the fans who I really am.”

More than 50 Chiefs players participated in last year’s game, which featured a home-run derby won by Patrick Mahomes and a seven-inning game.

Humble Beginnings raised more than $200,000 with the event, which went to benefit KC C Common Good, KC Mothers in Charge, Cornerstones of Care and Community Linc.

New for 2024, there will be a pregame tailgate.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, and tickets went on sale last week when the game was announced.

Parking is $25. Tickets start at $25 for bleacher seats and general admission, while reserved seating starts at $50 with a limited number of VIP tickets for $150. VIP tickets include a Valdes-Scantling autographed mini helmet.

There also will be 50 on-field meet-and-greet tickets available for $1,000, which will put fans on the field for the home-run derby and provide access to a meet-and-greet with Chiefs players.

Those interested in suites, party decks or event sponsorship should email Team Lammi Sports Management’s Carli Sanfilippo at csanfilippo@team-lammi.com.

