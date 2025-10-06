Difference-making WR Xavier Worthy available for Chiefs at Jags on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite showing up Saturday on the injury report, Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be available against Jacksonville on Monday Night Football as Kansas City looks to inch above .500 (and into a tie for first place in the AFC West) for the first time this season.

Worthy left a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on the third offensive snap after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce on a crossing route.

He was sidelined for the next two games with a shoulder injury, but Worthy returned — and so did the Chiefs’ high-scoring offense — in a Week 4 thrashing of the Baltimore Ravens.

Officially, Worthy, who had made five catches for a career-high 83 yards while adding two carries for 38 yards rushing in his return, was listed as questionable with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Led by Worthy’s best regular-season performance of his career, Kansas City’s offense scored the most points it had in a game (37) in more than two years.

Two other Chiefs who were questionable will not play.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) will miss a third straight game, while rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (shoulder)

Fulton, Norman-Lott, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, backup center Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Malik Herring are inactive for the Chiefs.

Marlon Tuipulotu was elevated Monday from the practice squad with Norman-Lott unable to play.

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jacksonville defensive end Travon Walker, has officially been ruled out after wrist surgery last week.

Walker, who reached double-digit sacks each of the last two seasons, had two sacks and four quarterback hits in the season’s first three games before suffering a wrist injury in a Week 4 win at San Francisco.

Walker is inactive along with linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), who had already been ruled out, and offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (knee), who also had been questionable.

Defensive linemen Danny Striggow and Khalen Saunders Jr., who played for the Chiefs from 2019-2022, round out the Jaguars’ inactive list.

