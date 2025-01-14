'Excited to go': Chiefs’ Andy Reid says everyone set to practice Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday that everyone was set to practice ahead of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are coming off a first-round playoff bye. Combined with resting many of their starters in their Week 18 game against Denver, the team has had a chance to reset heading into the playoffs.

“They’re excited to go,” Reid told reporters.

The list of players practicing includes several who were held out of the Week 18 game, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf), runningback Isiah Pacheco (ribs), tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee).

Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive end George Karlaftis were also inactive for the Denver game.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson, who broke his ankle on Oct. 20, returned to the practice field earlier this month.

Reid said Tuesday there was a chance Watson could play Saturday but wanted to see how he would hold up during a full week of practice.

Reid on CB Jaylen Watson’s progress: “He’s in good shape and has a chance of playing.” Doesn’t think he’s ready to play a full game, but didn’t rule out a return from the broken ankle suffered at San Francisco. #ChiefsKingdom — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 14, 2025

Reid also said he would rotate players at left tackle during practice this week. Several players — including Joe Thuney, D.J. Humphries, Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia — have started at the position this season.

Reid said DJ Humphries and Joe Thuney will rotate at LT this week in practice. He said he’s been happy with the Thuney/LG Mike Caliendo and Humphries/Thuney combos. #ChiefsKingdom — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 14, 2025

The Chiefs and Texans are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

