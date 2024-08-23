Final Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster projection for 2024: Tod Palmer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — General Manager Brett Veach’s instinct may be to try and churn the back end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster, but that’s a difficult task having the last priority on the waiver wire.

Inevitably, any potential roster upgrades who get cut by other teams will be snapped up well before a Chiefs claim could be processed.

That leaves a trade for a late-round pick as the most likely option for Veach to make a move, but those are finite resources.

No matter what Veach’s instincts say after a sloppy preseason, Kansas City’s probably going to have to dance with the dates they brought into training camp for the most part.

The NFL deadline to trim rosters to 53 players arrives at 3 p.m. Central on Tuesday. Practice squads start to get formed Wednesday.

Here’s what that cutdown might look like:

QUARTERBACKS (2)

53-man roster: Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz

Practice squad: Chris Oladokun

No need to overanalyze this one.

RUNNING BACKS (3)

53-man roster: Isaiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Carson Steele

Practice squad: Deneric Prince, Louis Rees-Zammit

Hollywood Brown’s injury, which may force Kansas City to keep seven wide receivers, probably prevents the Chiefs from keeping four tight ends and four running backs.

Prince seems more likely to clear waivers than Irv Smith Jr., so he’s the player I’ll project to get cut during the initial roster construction.

Rees-Zammit is an intriguing prospect and worth keeping around for developmental reasons, but if the Chiefs need another true RB backup Keaontay Ingram could stick around on the practice squad.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7)

53-man roster: Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman Jr., Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross

Practice squad: Nikko Remigio, Cornell Powell

With Brown’s injury and the prospect that he’ll miss the first game or two, the Chiefs probably will start the season with seven wide receivers. It’s possible Remigio makes the 53-man roster in place of Moore or Ross, but he seems the most likely from that group to clear waivers and return to the practice squad.

Kansas City may not be ready to give up on Moore, a former second-round pick, but Kadarius Toney’s time with the Chiefs may be at an end.

Chiefs Kingdom will always have the longest punt return in Super Bowl history to reminisce about fondly.

If a third receiver sticks around on the practice squad, Montrell Washington seems like the best fit and could get the nod over Powell.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

53-man roster: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Irv Smith Jr.

Practice squad: n/a

Smith is the only question mark here, but the Chiefs don’t often sign veteran players only to jettison them before the season.

It’s always possible Veach works out a deal to cut Smith, a vested veteran who would skip waivers and become a free agent, then bring him back after other roster machinations, which Kansas City has done with in the past to manage cutdowns.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

53-man roster: Kingsley Suamataia, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad, Lucas Niang

Practice squad: C.J. Hanson, Ethan Driskell, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Nick Torres

If the Chiefs believe Hanson, a seventh-round pick last spring, can make it through waivers, that’s probably the best option. He may need more time before he’s able to contribute.

Driskell and Torres also have shown some promise.

It’s also possible that Morris, who left Thursday’s game with a knee injury, could start the season on injured reserve with a designation to return. A tweak to NFL rules would allow that, unlike past seasons, and give Kansas City the flexibility to keep Hanson without exposing him to waivers.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

53-man roster: George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton, Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Mike Pennel, Derrick Nnadi, Neil Farrell Jr.Practice squad: Truman Jones, Matt Dickerson

PUP: Charles Omenihu

NFI: BJ Thompson

It feels like the Chiefs need a big season from Anudike-Uzomah, especially as they await the return of Omenihu.

Honestly, it doesn’t feel like there are many surprises here. Perhaps Nnadi, a vested veteran, and Farrell could be flipped just for roster-maneuvering purposes.

It’s also possible the Chiefs add some D-line depth via trade before the roster deadline.

LINEBACKERS (5)

53-man roster: Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones

Practice squad: Cole Christiansen, Swayze Bozeman

It feels like a solid group with plenty of familiarity with Spagnuolo’s system. Now, the Chiefs just have to hope Bolton and Tranquill can stay healthy.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (11)

53-man roster: Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks, Chamarri Conner, Deon Bush, Kelvin Joseph, Nic Jones

Practice squad: Ekow Boye-Doe, Keith Taylor, Chris Roland-Wallace, Kamal Hadden

Was the Chiefs’ confidence in its cornerback depth misplaced? Kansas City traded away L’Jarius Sneed with the expectation that McDuffie was a rising star and Watson, Williams and Johnson could hold it down outside.

McDuffie looks the part, but Watson spent most of training camp recovering from a shoulder injury and looked rusty against Chicago. Meanwhile, Johnson is battling back from his own knee injury then tweaked a hamstring midway through camp and Williams had an uneven preseason.

It’ll be a nervy few weeks before the opener against Baltimore to see how the corners hold up.

Joseph over Taylor was the closest call as far as the initial roster only because Jones has worked more in the slot and on special teams, making him a potentially important insurance policy behind Conner.

SPECIALISTS (3)

53-man roster: Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza, James Winchester

Practice squad: n/a

Once again, no need to overanalyze this one.

