Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles misses cut for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles didn’t make the cut when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 25 semifinalists for the 2024 class.

Charles was among 10 former Chiefs players announced in September among the Modern-Era nominees, but only one of those players — defensive end Jared Allen — made the semifinalist cut.

Allen, who played for Kansas City from 2004-07 before he was traded to Minnesota, has been a semifinalist each of the last four years. He also played for Chicago and Carolina.

Quarterback Rich Gannon, running backs Priest Holmes and Thomas Jones, fullback Tony Richardson, wide receiver Dante Hall, guard Brian Waters, defensive end Neil Smith, and linebackers Donnie Edwards and Mike Vrabel also missed the semifinalist cut.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson, a former Kansas State star; defensive end Justin Smith, a former Mizzou star; and defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield, a former Kansas star; also missed the cut.

The list will be further trimmed to 15 finalists with a maximum of five players earning election in the 2024 class.

