Former Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz will serve as drum honoree for Black Friday game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz will serve as the drum honoree for the team's Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Schwartz played with the Chiefs for five seasons from 2016-2020. He later announced his retirement in 2022.

Choir group The Bonner Family will perform the national anthem as well as a halftime performance.

The Gladstone Fire Department will present the colors.

Kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 2 p.m. Friday. The game will air locally on KSHB 41.

Outside the Kansas City area, the game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

—