GAME UPDATES | Countdown is on to Chiefs-Bills in Buffalo

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41 Sports
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 21, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a couple hours stand between Kansas City Chiefs fans and the team's Divisional showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Highmark Stadium.

Follow along with KSHB 41's live coverage of the game HERE.

3 p.m.| KSHB 41 Sports reporter McKenzie Nelson is in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium.

Despite a few flurries, she said the stadium "looks great" and grounds crews are hard at work getting ice off the field.

Shortly after, she captured a couple of mascots clear security.

And she spotted Bills quarterback Josh Allen check in at Highmark.

