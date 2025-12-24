Injury report: Several Chiefs questionable ahead of Christmas night game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs continue to battle injury and illness heading into Thursday’s Christmas night game against the Broncos.

In the team’s official injury report released Wednesday, Jaylon Moore (knee), Derrick Nnadi (illness), Nikko Remigio (knee), George Karlaftis (illness) and Nick Bolton (illness) were listed as questionable.

Jake Briningstool is out with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs also announced cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (knee) and Jaylen Watson (groin), as well as wide receivers Rashee Rice (concussion) and Tyquan Thornton (concussion), have been placed on injured reserve.

As a result, defensive end Ethan Downs, cornerback Melvin Smith and tight end Tyreke Smith have been elevated from the practice squad to active roster contracts.

Cornerback Nazeeh Johsnon was activated from injured reserve, too.

Sunday, the depleted Chiefs were without McDuffie, Moore, Nnadi, Rice and Thornton to face the Titans.

In an unfortunate turn of events, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was subbing in for Patrick Mahomes, suffered a knee injury of his own during the game, ushering in third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Mahomes, who was injured in the Dec. 14 game against the Chargers, underwent surgery last week to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He should be ready to play by Sept. 10, when the 2026 NFL season gets underway.

Thursday's Christmas night game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be broadcast on KSHB 41.

Our pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

