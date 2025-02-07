Is Travis Kelce GOAT among NFL tight ends?: ‘I used to care about that’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is Travis Kelce the GOAT among all NFL tight ends? He’s got the records, the postseason résumé and the Super Bowl championships to be in the conversation.

But he no longer wants any part of that talk.

“I used to really, really care about that, man,” Kelce said. “I used to want to be known as the greatest tight end ever.”

Kelce has racked up 1,004 catches for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns in 175 career NFL games.

He ranks third among tight ends in NFL history in receiving yards and receptions, trailing only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten, and ranks fifth in TD catches — and that doesn’t include the postseason.

No player in NFL history has made more playoff catches than Kelce (174).

Only NFL legend Jerry Rice has more postseason receiving yards and touchdowns than Kelce, who joined Rice as the only players to reach 2,000 yards as well as 20 touchdowns.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce will match Rob Gronkowski with a fourth career Super Bowl title — yet more evidence for the Greatest Of All-Time talk — but Kelce is unpersuaded.

“I’ve gotten away from wanting to be known as that,” Kelce said. “I think I want to be known as one of the best teammates these guys have had.”

Kelce, 35, said winning championships and creating memories with his teammates is paramount.

He’s approaching the twilight of his career — Kelce’s 823 yards and three touchdowns were both career lows — and has built a pretty nice life away from the football field.

Kelce has a lucrative podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, and a burgeoning acting/hosting career.

He’s also dating arguably the most famous woman on the planet. Perhaps you’ve heard about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

But Kelce has brushed off retirement talk since arriving in New Orleans.

“I want to play as long as I can play,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if that’s three years or what the count is, but I would say, according to my health, I have a good routine set for myself.”

He could be trying to be a good teammate and avoid making Super Bowl week about him, but — whether he retires this year or down the road, whether you think he’s the GOAT or overrated, whether you love the Chiefs and Taylor or you’re the worst kind of hater — Kelce’s built a career and legacy to be appreciated before it’s gone.

