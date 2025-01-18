Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs face Texans in AFC Divisional Round in 2nd matchup of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as they continue their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl victory.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC and ESPN.

Follow along with our coverage of the game below.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Earlier this morning, KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez caught up with some passionate Chiefs fans as they were tailgating before the game.

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | As you get ready for the game, take a look through the Chiefs’ playoff history to understand the impact of Patrick Mahomes.

UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. | In case you missed it, here's a look at key times and important info for today's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner recommends dressing appropriately due to the bitter cold and wind gusts.

UPDATE, 7:30 a.m. | KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez showed fans lined up in anticipation of the gates opening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

