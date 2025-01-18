LIVE BLOG | Chiefs face Texans in AFC Divisional Round in 2nd matchup of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as they continue their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl victory.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC and ESPN.

Follow along with our coverage of the game below.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Earlier this morning, KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez caught up with some passionate Chiefs fans as they were tailgating before the game.

Chiefs fans tailgate before AFC Divisional game vs. Texans

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | As you get ready for the game, take a look through the Chiefs’ playoff history to understand the impact of Patrick Mahomes.

MAHOMES EFFECT | Earlier this week, KSHB 41’s @todpalmer looked through the Chiefs’ playoff history to understand the impact of Patrick Mahomes. The answer is yes. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/pozdLyvOIM — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) January 18, 2025

UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. | In case you missed it, here's a look at key times and important info for today's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

CHIEFS FAN INFO | You might already be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Or if you’re heading there later, here’s a look at key times and today’s drum honoree. #ChiefsKingdomhttps://t.co/b2Qbk8Mb30 — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) January 18, 2025

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner recommends dressing appropriately due to the bitter cold and wind gusts.

It's a super Saturday sunrise with some Chiefs red. However, it is very cold outside with wind chill values around zero. This will be the case all day as north winds gust to 30-35 mph.



Dress appropiately if you are headed out to Arrowhead or anywhere. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/nhK2gxXvLc — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) January 18, 2025

UPDATE, 7:30 a.m. | KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez showed fans lined up in anticipation of the gates opening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.