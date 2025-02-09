LIVE BLOG | Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl with watch parties in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are celebrating Super Bowl LIX by attending watch parties in Westport.
4:50 p.m. | Reporter Megan Abundis is also in Westport! She spoke to some fun Chiefs fans who are — obviously — very excited for the game.
4:30 p.m. | If you plan to drive to Westport, be aware these roads are closed.
4:15 p.m. | Taylor Gilkey and Jaylin Rosser arrived in Westport at noon. Their goal? To make sure they would have the best time ”before everybody gets here.”
4 p.m. | Fans are arriving at Westport to watch the Super Bowl. Inside the bars, most seats are taken.
Westport Road is blocked from Broadway to Mill Street — Pennsylvania Avenue is closed, too.