LIVE BLOG | Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl with watch parties in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are celebrating Super Bowl LIX by attending watch parties in Westport.

4:50 p.m. | Reporter Megan Abundis is also in Westport! She spoke to some fun Chiefs fans who are — obviously — very excited for the game.

4:30 p.m. | If you plan to drive to Westport, be aware these roads are closed.

4:15 p.m. | Taylor Gilkey and Jaylin Rosser arrived in Westport at noon. Their goal? To make sure they would have the best time ”before everybody gets here.”

4 p.m. | Fans are arriving at Westport to watch the Super Bowl. Inside the bars, most seats are taken.

Westport Road is blocked from Broadway to Mill Street — Pennsylvania Avenue is closed, too.