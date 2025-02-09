LIVE BLOG | Fans pack KC Live! to watch Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans packed KC Live! in Kansas City's Power and Light District Sunday afternoon to watch the Chiefs play the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

—

5:00 p.m. | In a sea of red, Chiefs fans led the top of the hour with the tomahawk chop.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB

3:49 p.m. | Fans crowd the KC Live! stage before Super Bowl LIX begins.

'So fun to be here': Chiefs fans return to KC Live!

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB A Chiefs fan raises his hand with a "three" to signify a three-peat.

3:15 p.m. | This Chiefs fan said she traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to celebrate with Chiefs Kingdom.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Chiefs fan traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to watch the game with Chiefs Kingdom.

3:00 p.m. | This Chiefs fan brought her Super Bowl rings to KC Live!

She said, "I need a third."

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB

—