LIVE BLOG | Fans pack KC Live! to watch Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans packed KC Live! in Kansas City's Power and Light District Sunday afternoon to watch the Chiefs play the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
5:00 p.m. | In a sea of red, Chiefs fans led the top of the hour with the tomahawk chop.
3:49 p.m. | Fans crowd the KC Live! stage before Super Bowl LIX begins.
'So fun to be here': Chiefs fans return to KC Live!
3:15 p.m. | This Chiefs fan said she traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to celebrate with Chiefs Kingdom.
3:00 p.m. | This Chiefs fan brought her Super Bowl rings to KC Live!
She said, "I need a third."
