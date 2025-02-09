LIVE BLOG | Fans arrive at bars early in Kansas City to catch Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LIX celebrations will be in full effect in Kansas City as the Chiefs look to make history with an unprecedented three-peat.

Ahead of the game, KSHB 41 has crews around the city covering how businesses are prepping for the game and how fans are out early to catch the game at bars.

Update, 8:46 a.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree spoke with fans at McClain's Bakery, including one who came into town from Chicago to watch the big game.

Chiefs fans get their Super Bowl treats at McLain's Bakery

Update, 8:45 a.m. | KSHB 41's Claire Bradshaw spoke with a fan who's made it a tradition to catch the big game at Johnny's Tavern at the same table.

Fans up early to claim their spot at Johnny's Tavern in Kansas City's Power and Light District

Update, 8:30 a.m. | KSHB 41's Claire Bradshaw is at Johnny's Tavern in the Power and Light District where fans have showed up early to claim their spot.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB 41 Chiefs Kingdom arrived early at Johnny’s Tavern P&L to watch Super Bowl LIX.

Original story | KSHB 41's Claire Bradshaw has the latest you need to know if you're heading to KC Live! in the Power and Light District for the Verizon Super Bowl Watch Party.

For more information on the watch party, visit this link.

Preps underway as packed house expected at KC Live! in Power and Light District for watch party

It's not a watch party with barbecue.

KSHB 41's Grant Stephens is at Joe's KC on a Sunday, when the restaurant is typically closed, as it's helping Chiefs Kingdom get its barbecue fix.