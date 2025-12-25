Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs release inactives for Christmas night matchup against AFC West foe Broncos

Broncos Chiefs Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, talks with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Broncos Chiefs Football
Broncos Chiefs Football
G9DGj3cXUAAlaBt.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final home game of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a Christmas miracle against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.

Thursday's Christmas night game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be broadcast on KSHB 41. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Follow along with our updates before, during and after the game below.

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer takes a deeper dive regarding who is in and who is out for Thursday's Christmas night clash against the Broncos.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green is seen catching up with Senior Team Reporter for the Chiefs Matt McMullen and Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus before Thursday's game.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | The Chiefs have revealed their inactives for Thursday's game. Read the full list below.

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer is currently at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the fog is getting thick.

fog at geha field at arrowhead

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green will serve as the drum honoree before the Christmas night game against the Broncos, helping get Chiefs Kingdom fired up.

You can read other key times for Thursday’s game here.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce walks through the tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as he needs just 56 yards to get to 13,000 total for his career.

UPDATE, 5:05 p.m. | Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is looking locked in for Thursday's Christmas night game.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | Running back Isiah Pacheco is clearly in the Christmas spirit.

