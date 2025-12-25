LIVE BLOG | Chiefs release inactives for Christmas night matchup against AFC West foe Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final home game of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a Christmas miracle against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.

Thursday's Christmas night game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be broadcast on KSHB 41. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Follow along with our updates before, during and after the game below.

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer takes a deeper dive regarding who is in and who is out for Thursday's Christmas night clash against the Broncos.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green is seen catching up with Senior Team Reporter for the Chiefs Matt McMullen and Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus before Thursday's game.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | The Chiefs have revealed their inactives for Thursday's game. Read the full list below.

Our inactives for tonight's Christmas matchup against the Broncos ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lZu9QvHVCN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2025

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer is currently at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the fog is getting thick.

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green will serve as the drum honoree before the Christmas night game against the Broncos, helping get Chiefs Kingdom fired up.

You can read other key times for Thursday’s game here.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce walks through the tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as he needs just 56 yards to get to 13,000 total for his career.

What could be Travis Kelce’s final tunnel walk at Arrowhead.. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/aQQ3teILv2 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) December 25, 2025

UPDATE, 5:05 p.m. | Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is looking locked in for Thursday's Christmas night game.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | Running back Isiah Pacheco is clearly in the Christmas spirit.

#Chiefs Isiah Pacheco with a Christmas lights hat pic.twitter.com/mlo6r83kpy — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) December 25, 2025

